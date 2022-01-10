vein.fm Unleash 'The Killing Bomb' Video and Announce Album

vein.fm have released a music video for their brand new single "The Killing Womb". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "This World Is Going to Ruin You", which it set to hit stores on March 4th.

"This World Is Going to Ruin You" is the follow-up to the band's 2018 release, "Errorzone", and was produced by Grammy winner Will Putney in April 2020, just weeks into a global shutdown.

The band had this to say, "Every release is like its own universe. On Errorzone, we made a departure into another universe, sonically and visually. It was very futuristic and high-energy, and there were lots of elements we tapped into in order to fulfill our vision of that universe."

In that sense, This World Is Going To Ruin You is not a return to the band's roots so much as a more fully realized version of them.

Vocalist Anthony DiDio explains that the new albumis more fully realized version their roots, "but it's not a contrived nostalgia trip. We're just naturally taking that part of the band to a fuller potential. Errorzone was entering another world, while this record is Vein.fm coming home."

He said of the lyrical content, "I was coming from a very anti-social mentality. I want people to completely disconnect and have their own personal journey through this album." Watch the video below:

