vein.fm Recruit Thursday's Geoff Rickly For 'Fear In Non Fiction'

vein.fm have premiered a brand new track called "Fear In Non Fiction" that features a guest appearance from Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly and comes from their forthcoming album "This World Is Going to Ruin You".
Rickly had this to say about the collaboration, "Vein.fm continually give me hope. They never stop pushing: pushing the limits of their sound, pushing themselves to the edge of their physical abilities to make noise.
"On this album, they incorporate avant-garde elements, socially acute lyrics and wild soundscapes, without ever sacrificing the absolute brutality of their early songs. I'm so excited to be a part of this record - a record that will push us all forward."
"This World Is Going to Ruin You" is set to be released on March 4th. Stream the new song below:
vein.fm Unleash 'The Killing Bomb' Video and Announce Album
Vein Mix Things Up Under New Name Vein.fm
When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date- A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance- Iron Maiden- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour- Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham- more
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'