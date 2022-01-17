Veio Release 'Janus' Video

Portland alt-rockers Veio have released a music video for their brand new single, "Janus," which was produced by Stephan Hawkes (Chelsea Grin, Attila, I Declare War).
The band said of the track, "Janus is a song about trials and tribulations of the past, present and future. We've overcome a lot of adversity in our time as a band and the song is about us trying to endure and overcome."
Kris Lewis also said of their sound, "We've always strived to have a unique sound that a mainstream audience can enjoy while still being mainly influenced by prog and metal bands. We hope both sides of the spectrum will enjoy the new music." Watch the video below:
