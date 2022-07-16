Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer

Vicious Rumors have announced that Ronny Munroe is their new lead singer, who is best known for his work with Metal Church and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as his solo work.

Guitarist Geoff Thorpe had this to say, "I've been following Ronny for years, always intrigued with the power, tone, and professionalism he delivers. The possibility of working together has been on my mind since we met and became friends in 2007. Now that time is here!! The band and I couldn't be more excited for the future and for our next studio album on SPV/Steamhammer in 2023!"

Ronny added "I've been a fan of Vicious Rumors since their inception and it's an honor for me to step in and add my touch to the already stellar legacy of the band. Great Songs, great musicians. It doesn't get any better than that! See you all soon!"

