Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer

Vicious Rumors have announced that Ronny Munroe is their new lead singer, who is best known for his work with Metal Church and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as his solo work.
Guitarist Geoff Thorpe had this to say, "I've been following Ronny for years, always intrigued with the power, tone, and professionalism he delivers. The possibility of working together has been on my mind since we met and became friends in 2007. Now that time is here!! The band and I couldn't be more excited for the future and for our next studio album on SPV/Steamhammer in 2023!"
Ronny added "I've been a fan of Vicious Rumors since their inception and it's an honor for me to step in and add my touch to the already stellar legacy of the band. Great Songs, great musicians. It doesn't get any better than that! See you all soon!"
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Vicious Rumors Launch 40th Anniversary Tour
Vicious Rumors Recruit American Idol Contestant As New Singer
Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release
Vicious Rumors Music and Merch (ad)
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018
Anberlin's Nate Young Directs Band's Circles Video
Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix
Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer
I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video
Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release
Walker Hayes Shares 'Y'all Life' Video
Tyson Motsenbocker Shares 'Carlo Rossi (Love in the Face of Great Danger)' Video