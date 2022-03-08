Visions Of Atlantis Premiere Cinematic 'Legions Of The Seas' Video

Visions Of Atlantis have premiered a music video for their new song "Legions Of The Seas", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Pirates" (due May 13th).
The band had this to say about the track and the cinematic video, "Legion of The Seas" is a statement song that embodies the mindset we carry throughout the entire record. No matter what we are facing, we remain the masters of ourselves and our lives.
"We are delighted to welcome the listeners on board of this new age of Visions Of Atlantis with this powerful video, for one of the heaviest songs of the record.
"Acting scenes meet a fiery band performance, all in a very cinematic way, conveying our universe the best way." Watch the video below:
Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss