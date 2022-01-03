Vivaldi Metal Project Unleash 'Hymn Of Life' Video

Album cover art

Vivaldi Metal Project have released a music video for their new track "Hymn Of Life", which is the first single from their forthcoming album, "EpiClassica". We were sent these details:

The new double album from the international symphonic-metal act created and produced by Italian keyboardist and composer Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Roy Z, Rob Rock, Mark Boals, Artlantica, Joe Stump's Tower of Babel), is set to be released on February 22nd.

"EpiClassica" features a larger cast of world-class musicians than ever before and, as on the previous album "The Four Seasons", all songs include vocalists, band, orchestra and choir, as well as a featured cast of internationally-recognized metal and classical artists, among them such sensations as Mike Portnoy, Rob Rock, Jeff Scott Soto, Mike Terrana, Roy Z (B. Dickinson), Mark Boals, Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Anders Johansson (Manowar), Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis/Temperance), Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius), Steve Di Giorgio (Testament), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emma Zoldan / Nils Courbaron (Sirenia), Coen Janssen (Epica), Jennifer Batten, Joe Stump (Alcatrazz), Nick Z Marino (Y. Malmsteen), Chris Caffery (Savatage), Mark Cross (ex-Firewind/Scorpions), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Elina Siirala (Leaves' Eyes), Zoe Marie Federoff / Gerit Lamm (Catalyst Crime), Alessandro Del Vecchio (Jorn, Revolution Saints), Aeva Maurelle (Xandria), Fabio D'Amore (Serenity), Melissa Ferlaak (Plague of Stars), Philip Bynoe (S. Vai), Kelly Simonz, Matt Bissonette (E. John/J. Satriani), Giacomo Voli / Roberto De Micheli (Rhapsody of Fire), Felipe Andreoli (Angra), Marco Sfogli (J. Labrie), Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt), Marcelo Moreira (Z. Stevens), Bob Katsionis (Firewind), Henrik Klingenberg (Sonata Arctica), Milan Polak, and many more!

[Track-list - Disc 1] Deposuit Potentes 2. Threshold of Miracles 3. Tears to Splendor 4. Dies Irae 5. Never Ashes Again 6. Royal Overture 7. Hymn of Life 8. Symphony of Death 9. Revolutionary Odyssey

[Track-list - Disc 2] Alight 2. The Absolution 3. Mania 4. Power Take Hold 5. Evolution 6. The Eye of the Guardian 7. Deep Core 8. The Empire 9. Tragic Serenade

Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Vivaldi Metal Project