Volumes Share Instrumental Version Of 'Happier?'

(Atom Splitter) Volumes have dropped Happier? (Instrumental Edition) today, April 21. The album is what its title states - all the songs from their fourth studio album, 2021's Happier?, without vocals.
This instrumental edition allows the listener to focus on the band's massive and beautifully-produced grooves, and is a "must get" for diehard fans. There is surgical precision about the way the music is written, and this translates through the performances of its instrumental members of the band. Soudani takes care of the bass and programming side of things, while Ursich sits behind the drumkit. There is so much articulation and hardly a note is wasted by either member; they're all played and created in a specific way to serve a purpose in the tracks. The focused listener will hear every single thing contained within the music.
"We are happy to release the instrumental version of our latest album Happier?," the band shares. "Being strictly an instrumental album, it makes a musical statement. No words are dictating how you should feel. While speaking to your subconscious, a listener can have their own inner visuals to the sound. We hope that you can experience the emotion of the music, even without the words."
Volumes have spent the past several years selling out countless shows, posting up over 60 million total streams, and receiving widespread acclaim from a variety of sources, such as Alternative Press, New Noise, Rock Sound, Metal Injection, MetalSucks, Nik Nocturnal, and more. Volumes initially entered the scene with 2010's The Concept of Dreaming EP, gaining momentum with Via [2011] and No Sleep [2014] before serving up Different Animals in 2017. The latter boasted the fan favorite "Feels Good," which racked up over 13 million Spotify streams. Following the Coming Clean EP, Volumes delivered one of their best works to date with Happier?, which arrived in 2021. The instrumental edition arrived in 2023.
