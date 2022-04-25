Walker Hayes Launching Glad You're Here Arena Tour

Walker Hayes has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for a brand new U.S. headlining arena tour called Glad You're Here that will feature special guest Parmalee.
The trek, Hayes first arena run that is named after his forthcoming book, will include stops in fifteen cities and it set to kick off on September 29th at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA and will wrap up on November 12th at the Angel Of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.
"I can't believe that we are playing arenas," says Hayes. "It's mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I'm just so grateful."
Tickets pre-sale begins April 26 at 10 a.m. Local, with general public tickets on sale on Friday April 29 at 10 a.m. Local. See the dates below:
Walker Hayes Livestreaming NHL Pregame Performance On TikTok
Walker Hayes Scores 5 ACM Nominations
Walker Hayes Delivers 'Drinking Songs'
Walker Hayes To Release New Album Early Next Year
Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour- Iron Maiden- Linkin Park Have No Future Plans- Jason Newsted Plans Album- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End