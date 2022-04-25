Walker Hayes Launching Glad You're Here Arena Tour

Tour poster

Walker Hayes has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for a brand new U.S. headlining arena tour called Glad You're Here that will feature special guest Parmalee.

The trek, Hayes first arena run that is named after his forthcoming book, will include stops in fifteen cities and it set to kick off on September 29th at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA and will wrap up on November 12th at the Angel Of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

"I can't believe that we are playing arenas," says Hayes. "It's mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I'm just so grateful."

Tickets pre-sale begins April 26 at 10 a.m. Local, with general public tickets on sale on Friday April 29 at 10 a.m. Local. See the dates below:





The Glad You're Here Tour Dates

9/29 - 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, PA9/30 - Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY10/1 - Mountain Health Arena, Huntington, WV10/7 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA10/8 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA10/13 - Dow Event Center Arena, Saginaw, MI10/14 - Corbin Arena, Corbin, KY10/15 - Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH10/21 - Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Cedar Rapids, IA10/22 - Danny Sanford Premiere Center, Sioux Falls, SD11/5 - Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA11/7 - The Greek, Los Angeles, CA11/10 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA11/11 - Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR11/12 - Angel Of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Related Stories

Walker Hayes Livestreaming NHL Pregame Performance On TikTok

Walker Hayes Scores 5 ACM Nominations

Walker Hayes Delivers 'Drinking Songs'

Walker Hayes To Release New Album Early Next Year

News > Walker Hayes