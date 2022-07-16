.

Walker Hayes Shares 'Y'all Life' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-16-2022

Single art

Walker Hayes has released a music video for his brand new single "Y'all Life," which he wrote with Pete Good and Josh Jenkins, as well as original Country Grammar writers Cornell Haynes Jr. (Nelly) and Jason Epperson.

Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, Hayes shares what "Y'all Life" means to him, "'Y'all Life' is meant to celebrate life and livin' in the moment, even if that means things are a little messy... that just means you're busy livin'.

"Take me and my family for instance. We're normal people. We have a garage on the front of our house, we live down the street from a strip mall. Sometimes I leave the lawn mower in the yard; the blow-up Christmas yard ornaments stayed up way too long this year; there are bikes all over the driveway. We even got a letter in the mail about our weeds the other day.

"We're out here living life the best we can and it's chaotic, but it's ours and we're doing it with the people we love, and I feel like a lot of people can relate to that imagery in this song."

Walker Hayes

