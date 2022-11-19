War Hippies To Rock Armed Forces Bowl Pre-Game

(117) War Hippies have announced that they will perform at the 2022 pre-game concert for the 20th Annual Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, December 22.

Band member and world-renowned fiddle player Donnie Reis will also perform the national anthem on his violin at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas.

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and has featured the armed forces theme since 2006. Throughout the game, all six branches of the service are celebrated. In past bowl games, this has included flyovers, demonstrations by military skydiving teams, awarding of custom homes to wounded warriors, on-field induction ceremonies, and more.

The War Hippies self-titled album was released on Oct. 14 including the duo's unique and unmatched sound that is something the music scene has never heard before. Comprised of talented musicians Scooter Brown (with over 5 million streams across platforms) as well as talented violin player Donnie Reis (with 26 Billboard top 10's and 4 songs on the Billboard 200 chart already), War Hippies is set to be an unstoppable duo in the country music world. Scott and Donnie bonded over both serving overseas as combat vets in the early 2000s which is showcased beautifully in this album along with their shared love of music.

Tickets to the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl are on sale now at armedforcesbowl.com. Veterans and active duty service members may receive four complimentary tickets. The concert will take place in the Tailgate Outpost outside the stadium.

