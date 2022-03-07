Watain Share 'Serimosa' Lyric Video

Watain have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Serimosa". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain," which will be released on April 29th.
Vocalist E. Danielsson had this to say, "Serimosa tells of the electric notion of the coming of a great power. The appearance of cracks in the dam that holds the flood of the great sea. A visitor from the beyond, crossing the threshold into the material world.
"Just like 'Watain' - 'Serimosa' is a word/name of power communicated out of unknown origin, appearing into the world sans history, to be approached with thought and reverence. Its linguistic root may be traced from the Latin word Seri (serum) along with Dolorosa (pain) Nebulosa (starfog) Lacrimosa (tearfilled), as if those words and their meanings were spoken as one.
"In her hand she holds the stern light of renewal, of transformation, of merciless cleansing. Thematically, Serimosa also holds similarities to the fiery Samhara aspect of Nataraja, the doomsday dance of Shiva marking the dissolution of order at the end of an eon. May she bring you far and deep." Watch the lyric video below:
