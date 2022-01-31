.

Wayfarer Announce Death Rides West Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 01-31-2022

Wayfarer Tour poster
Tour poster

Wayfarer have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their Death Rides West Tour in support of their 2020 album, "A Romance With Violence".

The 11-date tour is set to kick off on April 1st in Denton, TX at Rubber Gloves and will be wrapping up on April 15th in Salt Lake City, UT at Diabolical.

Vocalist and guitarist Shane McCarthy had this to say, "After a couple dormant years, we look forward to returning to the road, and to some places we have not been in several years.

We finally kick off the tour cycle for A Romance With Violence on the west coast, and truly cannot wait to bring that material to life in so many great cities." See the dates below:

4/1 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
4/2 Austin, TX - Independence Brewing
4/4 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
4/6 Phoenix, AZ - The Underground
4/7 Los Angeles, CA - Resident
4/9 Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London
4/10 Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
4/11 Tacoma, WA - Kvlt Mead
4/12 Seattle, WA - Substation
4/13 Portland, OR - The High Water Mark
4/14 Boise, ID - The Shredder
4/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Diabolical

