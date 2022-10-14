We Came As Romans Release One More Day Visualizer As Album Arrives

Darkbloom cover art

We Came As Romans have shared a visualizer video for the track "One More Day" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, Darkbloom

Guitarist Joshua Moore had this to say, "We're so excited to finally be able to share Darkbloom with the world. After what felt like an eternity, we get to share these songs with all those who supported us through the hardest time of our lives.

"We wrote this record about our grieving process after we lost Kyle four years ago - all the emotions we felt, and how we found a way to move forward.

"This entire record is dedicated to Kyle - he'll always be a part of our band. We hope you love these songs as much as we do." Watch the video below:

