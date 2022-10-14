.

We Came As Romans Release One More Day Visualizer As Album Arrives

Keavin Wiggins | 10-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

We Came As Romans Release One More Day Visualizer As Album Arrives
Darkbloom cover art

We Came As Romans have shared a visualizer video for the track "One More Day" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, Darkbloom

Guitarist Joshua Moore had this to say, "We're so excited to finally be able to share Darkbloom with the world. After what felt like an eternity, we get to share these songs with all those who supported us through the hardest time of our lives.

"We wrote this record about our grieving process after we lost Kyle four years ago - all the emotions we felt, and how we found a way to move forward.

"This entire record is dedicated to Kyle - he'll always be a part of our band. We hope you love these songs as much as we do." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


We Came As Romans Release One More Day Visualizer As Album Arrives

We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'

The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash

We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour

Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames

We Came As Romans Music and Merch

News > We Came As Romans

advertisement

Day In Rock

Blink-182 Share Video For 'Edging'- Lost Freddie Mercury Queen Song Streaming- David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live Debut Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video- Maneskin- more

Reunited Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Def Leppard- Duran Duran Docu-concert Film- more

Reviews

RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs

Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.