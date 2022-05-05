We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Scottish rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced that they will crossing the pond next month to launch a U.S. Summer tour that will feature support from Weakened Friends.

They will be launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Enjoy The View", and will be kicking things off on June 7th at the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City.

The seven-date trek will include shows in Pittsburg, Kalamazoo, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Lancaster, before wrapping up on June 13th in Vienna, VA. See the dates below:

June 7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

June 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells Eccentric Cafe

June 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

June 11 - Columbus, OH @ Columbus Arts Festival

June 12 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

June 13 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

