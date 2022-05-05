We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Scottish rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced that they will crossing the pond next month to launch a U.S. Summer tour that will feature support from Weakened Friends.
They will be launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Enjoy The View", and will be kicking things off on June 7th at the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City.
The seven-date trek will include shows in Pittsburg, Kalamazoo, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Lancaster, before wrapping up on June 13th in Vienna, VA. See the dates below:
June 7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
June 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells Eccentric Cafe
June 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
June 11 - Columbus, OH @ Columbus Arts Festival
June 12 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360
June 13 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
