My Chemical Romance and Paramore Lead We Were Young Festival Lineup

My Chemical Romance and Paramore lead an impressive lineup of a brand new music festival that celebrates 2000s era rock called the When We Were Young Festival that will be taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022.

The lineup will feature a who's who of pop-punk, emo, alternative and rock artists including AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss.



A special presale will be kicking off this Friday, January 21st at 10 am PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes here. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public a few hours later at 2 pm PT.

