.

Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2022

Wednesday 13 Tour poster
Tour poster

Wednesday 13 has announced that they he has added a new second leg to his 20 Years Of Fear Tour that will be hitting various markets across North America this fall.

The tour features a career spanning setlist and the new leg is set to kick off on beginning September 5th in Los Angeles, CA and will wrap up on October 22nd in Anaheim, CA.

He had this to say, "We are excited to return to the road again this fall for the second leg of the '20 Years Of Fear Tour'. The last run was so much fun, revisiting songs from throughout the last 20 years.

"This tour, we will be celebrating the last 20 years, plus giving you a sneak peek of a few new songs from the upcoming album. See ya on the road!" See the dates below:

9/5/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party
9/7/2022 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
9/8/2022 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe
9/9/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights
9/10/2022 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live/Sphinx Club
9/11/2022 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
9/13/2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
9/14/2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
9/16/2022 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
9/17/2022 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
9/18/2022 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
9/20/2022 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
9/21/2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
9/22/2022 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
9/23/2022 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
9/24/2022 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
9/25/2022 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Lite
9/26/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
9/29/2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne
9/30/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows
10/1/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
10/3/2022 - Boston, MA - Sonia
10/4/2022 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
10/5/2022 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
10/6/2022 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
10/7/2022 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
10/9/2022 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
10/11/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room
10/12/2022 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
10/14/2022 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
10/15/2022 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
10/16/2022 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex
10/17/2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
10/18/2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10/20/2022 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
10/21/2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
10/22/2022 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - House Of Blues

