Wednesday 13 'Good Day To Be A Bad Guy' With New Video

Album art

Wednesday 13 has released a music video for his new single "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy". The track comes from his new album, "Horrifier", which is hitting stores this Friday, October 7th.

He had this to say about the track, "'Good Day To Be a Bad Guy' is one of my favorite tracks off the new album. This track definitely has an earlier Wednesday 13 sound to it, with the horror punk hammer in full swing and excessive use of the 'F' word.



"The video carries on with the horror movie theme with another tribute to one of my favorite films from the 80s, 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'."

