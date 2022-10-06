Wednesday 13 'Good Day To Be A Bad Guy' With New Video

Wednesday 13 has released a music video for his new single "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy". The track comes from his new album, "Horrifier", which is hitting stores this Friday, October 7th.
He had this to say about the track, "'Good Day To Be a Bad Guy' is one of my favorite tracks off the new album. This track definitely has an earlier Wednesday 13 sound to it, with the horror punk hammer in full swing and excessive use of the 'F' word.
"The video carries on with the horror movie theme with another tribute to one of my favorite films from the 80s, 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'."
Wednesday 13 Unleashes 'Insides Out' Video
Wednesday 13 Shares 'You're So Hideous' Video
Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour
Wednesday 13 To Launch 20 Years Of Fear Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots