Whitesnake Canceled Tour Due To Health Challenges (2022 In Review)

Whitesnake Canceled Tour Due To Health Challenges was a top 22 story from July 2022: Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale took to social media to share the bad news with fans that the band has been forced to cancel the rest of their current European tour "due to continuing health challenges."
Coverdale wrote, "It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce that due to continuing health challenges, doctor's orders, and our concern for everyone's health and safety, Whitesnake is unable to continue its European Farewell Tour.
"I extend my sincere apologies to All of Whitesnake's Amazing Fans who have been looking forward to the remaining scheduled shows of this tour, All of our Amazing, Fabulous Snakes & tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and All of the promoters and other professionals who have helped set up the tour... I Appreciate & Love You All!!!"
