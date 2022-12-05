Whitesnake Remaster and Remix Hits Collection

Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced plans for the release of a remixed and remastered version of their 1994 "Greatest Hits" collection. The set contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."

"We've definitely expanded on the original Greatest Hits, took them all out of the sonic time capsule of the '80s and '90s, and brought them up to date, sound-wise," says David Coverdale, "as always, we have the original albums for those who consider them holy relics."

The compilation focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: 1984's "Slide It In" (2x platinum), 1987's "Whitesnake" (8x platinum), and 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue" (platinum). But the collection goes deeper with songs like "Sweet Lady Luck," a b-side on the 12" single for "The Deeper The Love," and "Forevermore," the title track from the band's 2011 album.

"Greatest Hits" will feature a staggered series of release dates between Europe and North America; learn more and watch a video trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour

Whitesnake Story of Their Songs TV Special Announced

David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog

Whitesnake Welcomed New Member To Lineup For Farewell Tour 2021 In Review

News > Whitesnake