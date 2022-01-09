Widowspeak Share 'Everything Is Simple' Video

Widowspeak have released a music video for their new track "Everything Is Simple". The song comes from the duo's forthcoming sixth studio album, "The Jacket," which will be released on March 11th.

They had this to say about the track, "At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it.

"Everything feels less complicated because you're oriented wholly toward that potential. It's undefined, and that makes it easier to understand, because you can't see the problems yet.

"As time goes on, you learn more, you experience more, and you see where the limitations exist: not even necessarily ones imposed upon you, but where you draw your own lines. Maybe you can't see what was holding you back until it's in the past, and by then others' perspectives contradict your own.

"Everyone is constructing their own versions of reality. The song was originally going to feed into the drama of the imaginary band, but it's about our own band too.

"I was thinking about how I'm an inherently unreliable narrator about my own life, and at the same time maybe there are no 'true' stories." Watch the video below:

