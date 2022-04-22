.

Wild Wild Wets Premiere 'Holding' Video

04-21-2022

Wild Wild Wets Love Always album cover art
Love Always album cover art

(Earshot Media) San Diego's Wild Wild Wets have released a music video for their new track, "Holding", which is the next single off their upcoming new album 'Love Always.'

Co-frontman Taejon Romanik (along with bandmate Mike Turi) calls the track and companion music video, "A sultry, sexy, surfy, tale of holding in feelings and still holding your head up high. Holding closest to what's most important. Initially recorded in the summer of 2019 before the world went upside down, we decided through the pandemic on 'Holding' off to release this album for when the "summer of love" could finally bloom again. 'Love Always' was always intended as a spring and summer release and this year it's finally time."

Recorded at Singing Serpent Studios, in San Diego, CA by Grammy- nominated engineer Matt Van Allen (Anoushka Shankar) with Emmy award-winning video director JeanCarlo Mendez, and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana - 'Nevermind'), 'Love Always' marks the band's first full-length release in 4 years. Watch the video below:

