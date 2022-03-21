Willie Nelson Launching Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson has announced his Outlaw Music Festival Tour that will feature Willie Nelson & Family joined by a number of special guests at various stops.

The guests will include Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more.

Nelson will be kicking things off on June 24th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis, MO and will wrap up the trek on September 23rd in Philadelphia, PA at the Waterfront Music Pavilion.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get back on the road again" says Willie Nelson.



"Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night", said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder Outlaw Music Festival Tour), we are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country."



Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, March 25, at 10 AM (local time. See the dates and lineups below:

Friday, June 24, 2022

St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Saturday, June 25, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Sunday, June 26, 2022

Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Friday, July 1, 2022

Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell



Saturday, July 2, 2022

Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Friday, July 29, 2022

Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov't Mule

Larkin Poe



Saturday, July 30, 2022

Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov't Mule

Larkin Poe



Sunday, July 31, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov't Mule

Larkin Poe



Friday, August 12, 2022

Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Saturday, August 13, 2022

Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Sunday, August 14, 2022

Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Friday, September 9, 2022

Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe



Saturday, September 10, 2022

Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe



Sunday, September 11, 2022

Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Friday, September 16, 2022

Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Saturday, September 17, 2022

Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Sunday, September 18, 2022

Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Friday, September 23, 2022

Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

