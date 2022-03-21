.

Willie Nile Shares 'Off My Medications'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Willie Nile Single art
Single art

Willie Nile has released a music video for his song "Off My Medications". The track comes from his new album, "The Day The Earth Stood Still".

He had this to say, "This song just came to me out of nowhere. The absurd meets the ridiculous at the Isle of Man Hotel. Sometimes the human race just boggles my mind and I wanted to write something that reflected the too often surreal nature of life here on earth.

"I thought I must be out of my mind when I was writing it and I probably am but I'm thrilled with how it came out. Life is crazy sometimes and I like having some fun with it while I'm here on this planet. Peter Freed did a great job directing it."

Related Stories
Willie Nile Shares 'Off My Medications'

Singled Out: Willie Nile's The Day The Earth Stood Still

Graham Parker, Nils Lofgren Lead Willie Nile Uncovered Album Lineup

News > Willie Nile

advertisement
Day In Rock

Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more

Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022

Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022

RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition

MorleyView Genevieve Racette

Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More