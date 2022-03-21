Willie Nile Shares 'Off My Medications'

Willie Nile has released a music video for his song "Off My Medications". The track comes from his new album, "The Day The Earth Stood Still".

He had this to say, "This song just came to me out of nowhere. The absurd meets the ridiculous at the Isle of Man Hotel. Sometimes the human race just boggles my mind and I wanted to write something that reflected the too often surreal nature of life here on earth.

"I thought I must be out of my mind when I was writing it and I probably am but I'm thrilled with how it came out. Life is crazy sometimes and I like having some fun with it while I'm here on this planet. Peter Freed did a great job directing it."

