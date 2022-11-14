.

Windwaker Share New Video As Liam Guinane Returns As Vocalist

Keavin Wiggins | 11-13-2022

Windwaker Single art
Single art

Windwaker have released a music video for their brand new single, "Left In The Dark," which marks the return of former guitarist Liam Guinane to group.

Guinane replaced Will King, who has left the group. The new lineup also features the addition of Connor Robins on synths and samples. The band had this to say about the lineup change and new music, "Life can feel so bleak at times, and especially in today's world, things are so complicated.

"But the escape we have gotten from music and the artists we love has always been a constant. It's part of why we love what we do and remembering that feeling resonated with all of us after such a major lineup change and restructure.

"We want anyone listening to this track to feel reassured we can be that escape when things get tough." Watch the video below:

