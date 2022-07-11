Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song

Single art

Within Temptation have released a brand new single called "Don't Pray For Me." The song is the fourth single of the band's independent release series.

Vocalist Sharon den Adel had this to say, "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey.

"It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, in multiples, or frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny." Stream the song below:

