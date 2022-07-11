.

Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song

Michael Angulia | 07-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Within Temptation Single art
Single art

Within Temptation have released a brand new single called "Don't Pray For Me." The song is the fourth single of the band's independent release series.

Vocalist Sharon den Adel had this to say, "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey.

"It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, in multiples, or frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny." Stream the song below:

Related Stories
Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song

Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video

Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video

Within Temptation Reschedule The Aftermath VR Streaming Event

Evanescence and Within Temptation Postpone Tour

News > Within Temptation

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Latest News

Armor For Sleep Share First New Song In 15 Years

The Hu Announce New Album With 'Black Thunder'

Former Journey Frontman Shares New Song

Fallujah Share 'Embrace Oblivion' Visualizer Video

Erra Release 'Pull From the Ghost' Visualizer

Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer

Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song

Boston Manor Reveal 'Passenger' Video And Announce Album