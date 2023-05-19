Within Temptation Share AI Visualizer For 'Wireless'

(Atom Splitter) Within Temptation have released an AI visualizer video for their brand new single "Wireless". After appearing in 2022 as Iron Maiden's special guest during their North American Tour and embarking on their highly anticipated "Worlds Collide Tour" - a massive European co-headline tour together with Evanescence and for which they've sold close to 200,000 tickets, 2023 is set to be even a bigger year for Within Temptation.
The brand new single "Wireless," out today, marks the start of the countdown to the much-anticipated release of their eighth studio album, due later this year.
A fiery and heavy song, "Wireless" marks the start of a new era for the band - one in which they keep their DNA alive but build even further upon their acclaimed sound with powerful riffs, contemporary breakdowns, and epic choruses. Lyrically, the band is also unafraid to tackle a number of important political and social issues that exist in the world today, and this single takes aim at those who, hungry for war and turmoil, manipulate and control the media.
Sharon den Adel says, "'Wireless' is a song about a soldier who goes to war convinced that he is going for a good cause. He's indoctrinated by government-controlled media and thinks he's going to be welcomed back as a savior, only to find out he has been used. This has resulted in people seeing him as a brutal conqueror instead and now, he finds himself on the wrong side. His life and the lives of many are deceived and destroyed." Watch the video below:
