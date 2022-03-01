Wolf Deliver 'Shadowland' Video

Album art

Swedish rockers Wolf have released a video for their brand new single called "Shadowland". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on April 1st.



FVocalist and guitarist Niklas Stalvind had this to say about the new track,"Thank you all for giving 'Dust' such a warm welcome! We hope you will like the new song 'Shadowland' as well and give it many spins.

"A bit darker perhaps, and a bit more mysterious, showing another side of our new album. Nevertheless, 100% Wolf metal. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio

Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him

News > Wolf