Yes To Play Close to the Edge Album In Full On Upcoming Tour

Prog legends Yes have that they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their "Close To The Edge" album on their upcoming UK Tour this June.
The trek, which was delayed two times due to the pandemic, was originally planned to celebrate their 1974 album, "Relayer", but will now include a performance of the full "Close To The Edge" album, along with select songs from their catalog.
Steve Howe had this to say, "We reached a real high, doing 'Close to the Edge'. "e valued the musicianship, the artistic ideas and the vocalising that people bring and that's why we're still doing it, because it's exciting to do!
"'Close to the Edge' was voted the most-proggy album possibly ever made. It was very experimental. We had already done 10-minute epics but with 'Close to the Edge' we just took it a stage further and I'm very pleased we were brave enough to do that."
According to the announcement, "A full performance of the Relayer album will now be featured in a future tour in The Album Series. The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art."
Tour Dates:
15th June Wednesday Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
17th June Friday Manchester Bridgewater Hall
18th June Saturday Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
20th June Monday Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
21st June Tuesday London Royal Albert Hall
22nd June Thursday York Barbican
24th June Friday Birmingham Symphony Hall
26th June Sunday Newcastle O2 City Hall
28th June Tuesday Dublin Eire Vicar Street
29th June Wednesday Cork Eire Opera House
Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.
Singled Out: Harry Katz and the Pistachios' Oh Yes
Yes Premiere 'A Living Island' Video
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gets Engaged
Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago