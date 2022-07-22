You Me At Six Deliver Deep Cuts Video

Cover art

You Me At Six have released a music video for their new single "Deep Cuts". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Truth Decay," which will arrive early next year.

Frontman Josh Franceschi had this to say about the new song, "Deep Cuts' is about being on the outside looking in on people in your circle who are going through pain or a bad moment by being with the wrong person.

"Suffering because they're holding onto someone or something that they could let go of. Knowing that they would be more than fine on the other side of it, but convincing them of that is easier said than done. Hoping they will eliminate the trauma by moving past it as quick as possible." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Yours Truly 'Hallucinate' With Josh From You Me At Six

Singled Out: You Me At Six's Back Again

You Me At Six Release '3am' Video

You Me At Six Music and Merch

News > You Me At Six