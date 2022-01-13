Baroness Postpone Tour Until Spring

Baroness have announced that they have decided to postpone the launch of the second leg of their Your Baroness Tour until this spring due to the current Covid situation.
They had this to say, "With the current surge in Omicron cases, we will be postponing Leg 2 of the 'Your Baroness Tour 'until March and April. With the intimate, 'in your face' nature of these shows we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room. We don't want anyone coming to see us to feel like they are at risk, and we also don't want to get back out there and end up having to cancel (more) shows because someone in the touring party is ill.
"These shows have been some of the most thrilling and rewarding we've ever done, and we absolutely cannot wait to get back to it. Luckily, we'll only have to (impatiently) wait a few extra weeks to do it!
"The new 'Your Baroness' dates are below. All original tickets will be valid on the rescheduled date, and setlist voting will be extended until 8 days before the rescheduled date for anyone who has not yet cast their ballot. If you cannot make the rescheduled show, please contact your original point of purchase for a refund.
"To our friends in Nashville and Tucson: unfortunately the venues were not available to reschedule your shows and we were not able to find any alternative rooms that were open, so we will be forced to cancel those shows. Refunds will be issued by your original point of purchase. We will be back as soon as we possibly can!
"To our friends in Houston: please note that the venue for your rescheduled date has changed and will move from Secret Group to Satellite Houston. All tickets previously purchased for this show will be honored at the new venue.
"Thank you for understanding and we will see you SOON."
March 11 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony
March 12 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club
March 14 Atlanta, GA The Earl
March 15 Orlando, FL Will's Pub
March 16 Tampa, FL Crowbar
March 18 New Orleans, LA The Parish at HOB
March 19 Houston, TX Satellite Houston
March 20 Austin, TX Mohawk
March 23 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
March 24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at HOB
March 25 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
March 27 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
March 28 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
March 31 Salt Lake City, UT State Room
April 1 Denver, CO Globe Hall
April 2 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 3 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill
April 5 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street
April 6 Dallas, TX Three Links
April 9 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival
April 10 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
April 12 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern
April 13 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey
April 14 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB
April 16 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs
