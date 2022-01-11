Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers have been named the headliners of the inaugural Two Step Inn festival that will be taking place on April 15-16, 2023, at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX.

The vent will also feature performances from Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery, Shenandoah, Paul Cauthen, country inspired sets from Diplo, T-Pain and more.

1-Day and 2-Day Giddy Up (GA), Saddle Up (VIP) Big Hoss (Platinum) Presale Tickets will go on sale November 4 at 10am CT, followed by a public on sale at 12pm CT at www.twostepinn.com.

