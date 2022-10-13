Zona Music Festival Expands With Zona Nights

Zona Nights poster

The inaugural Zona Music Festival will take place Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix, AZ, but the fun won't end with the main event as organizers have announced the addition of "Zona Nights".

The festival will be headlined Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers with Tegan and Sara and Japanese Breakfast. And Zona Nights will be a series of shows surrounding the festival that will be hosted by the Zona Music Festival.

SRO shared these details: Nearby venues Crescent Ballroom, The Rebel Lounge and Valley Bar will host gigs for artists including local acts such as folk punk group AJJ, alternative singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague and funk rock band Black Carl alongside national acts Phantom Planet, alternative/indie musician Sundiver Ca and electronic artist Teen Daze.

The events will run from Thursday, December 1 throughout Saturday, December 3. Pre-sale tickets for each show will be exclusively available for ZONA MUSIC FEST ticketholders starting Thursday, October 13 at 12:00 P.M. PST throughout Friday, October 14 at 12 P.M. PST at which point they'll go live to the general public at ZONAnights.com. The full schedule of events is as follows:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Sundiver CA @ The Rebel Lounge

w/ Mind's Eye

Doors 7pm - All Ages

$16 adv / $18 dos

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

AJJ @ Crescent Ballroom

With Veronica Everheart

Doors 7pm - 16+

$23 adv / $25 dos

Phantom Planet @ Valley Bar

With AVIV

Doors 7pm - 21+

$20 adv/ $25 dos

Teen Daze @ Valley Bar

With DJ J-ME LEE

Doors 10pm - 21+

FREE ENTRY

Black Carl @ Rebel Lounge

With Jackie Hayes & Wallace Hound

Doors 7pm - 21+

$20 adv / $23 dos

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Electric Feels @ Crescent Ballroom

Doors 10pm - 21+

$15 (early bird) / $20 (GA)

EmoNightPhx @ The Rebel Lounge

With DJ sets from Sydney Sprague, Luna Aura & resident DJ Sad & Boujee

Doors 9pm - 21+

$12 adv/ $15 week of

