ZZ Top Announce 'Raw' Album and Tour

ZZ Top have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Raw", on July 22nd and will be hitting the road to promote the effort with the Raw Whisky Tour. We were sent the following details:

RAW was recorded in connection with the band's wildly popular and critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol' Band From Texas. The Grammy-nominated feature from Banger Films and director Sam Dunn includes an interlude that finds the group's classic line up -- Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill -- gathering for a very intimate session at Gruene Hall, "the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas". That performance provided the basis for the RAW album release.



The album's title is derived from the unfettered and straightforward manner in which the tracks were recorded. As seen in the film, the band members played, for the most part, together within sight of each other in the course of one day. The methodology employed was something of an homage to the way ZZ Top recorded at the start of its epic five plus decades run at the pinnacle of rock's pantheon. Billy F Gibbons served as producer with engineering by Jake Mann and Gary Moon; RAW was mixed by Ryan Hewitt. The album's twelve tracks recall the very beginning of the band's recording career ("Brown Sugar" and "Certified Blues" from ZZ Top's First Album) and include many of their major hits ("Legs," "Tush," "LaGrange," "Gimme All Your Lovin'") with a definite blues skew ("Blue Jean Blues," "Just Got Paid," "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide") as well as some up-tempo house rockers ("Tube Snake Boogie," "Thunderbird").



RAW will be released July 22 by Shelter Records/BMG on 180 gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms and is dedicated "In righteous memory of Dusty Hill." The album's liner notes by Billy and Frank explain the approach: "..it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music.



"We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!



"It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers. 'The Dust' may have left the building but he's still very much with us."

At the same time the new album is being announced, the band's forthcoming Raw Whisky Tour has been revealed. The first leg of the tour, starting on May 27TH in San Diego, CA, will see the band on stage in 50 markets across North America, more dates to be announced soon.

The tour's title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco TX, a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.

RAW Tracklisting:

Side 1

Brown Sugar

Just Got Paid

Heard It On The X

La Grange

Tush

Thunderbird



Side 2

I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide

Gimme All Your Lovin'

Blue Jean Blues

Certified Blues

Tube Snake Boogie



Date: City / State: Venue:

May 6 Niagara Falls, ON, CAN Fallsview Casino Resort

May 2 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 1 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

June 2 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

June 5 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

June 7 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 8 Walla Walla, WA Wine Country Amphitheater

June 9 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

June 12 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

June 14 Grand Junction, CO Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

June 17 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater

June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

June 21 Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center

June 22 Grand Island, NE Fonner Park - Heartland Events Center

June 24 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

June 25 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

June 26 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater

June 29 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 1 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

July 2 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre,Freedom Hill

July 5 Fort Wayne, IN Foellinger Theater

July 9 Greenville, WI Greenville Lion's Park

July 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 23 Watertown, NY Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond Aug 27 Beaver Dam, KY Beaver Dam Amphitheater

