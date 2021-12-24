ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill Passed Away 2021 In Review

Social media capture

The tragic news that legendary ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away in his sleep was a top 21 story from July 2021 after the band shared the very sad news via social media on July 28th.

The band shared a photo of Dusty and wrote via Facebook, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.'

"You will be missed greatly, amigo.

"Frank & Billy"

See the post here.

Related Stories

ZZ Top Reportedly Sell Music Catalog For $50 Million

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Gets Animated For 'Jingle Bell Blues'

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Shares 'Jingle Bell Blues'

ZZ Top Icon Dusty Hill's Widow Thanks Fans For Their Support

News > ZZ Top