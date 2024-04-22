Dylan Gossett Announces The Back 40 Tour

(Republic Records) Following his highly anticipated, sold-out No Better Time Tour that wrapped last week, breakout 25-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett announces he will embark on The Back 40 Tour across North America this fall.

This time, Gossett will headline in nearly 30 cities across the US and Canada from September through November, including a hometown show at Austin's Emo's on September 10th, Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre on September 18th, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 23rd, Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on November 8th, New York's Irving Plaza on November 16th, and many more. Tickets will go on-sale via pre-sale tomorrow, April 23rd at 10am local time and via public on-sale on Thursday, April 25th at 10am local time.

The No Better Time Tour, which sold-out immediately upon on-sale, received praise from fans and press alike, as Dylan performed his first-ever headline shows to packed venues across the country. Music Row applauded Gossett for his "signature sound and powerful storytelling," while The Vanderbilt Hustler declared, "Dylan Gossett's concert at Exit/In represented not just his Nashville debut but also a milestone in his journey as an artist." In addition to his own headline shows, he will also make festival appearances this year at Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, CMA Fest in Nashville, Farewell Festival in Redmond, and more, as well as support to Midland on select dates. Not to mention, Dylan will return to the UK and Europe this summer for The Somewhere Between Tour, which has already sold-out in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Belfast, and Amsterdam.

Dylan Gossett recently released his latest offering, Songs in the Gravel EP, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The four track project includes singles "Somewhere Between" and "Bitter Winds," as well as fan favorite "If I Had A Lover." Dylan wrote all four songs on the project and self-produced two, and he also teamed up with notable producers Eddie Spear [Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, A Star Is Born Soundtrack] on "Somewhere Between" and Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, James Bay] on "If I Had A Lover." Billboard praised the EP, saying, "Gossett's career has surged since his viral hit 'Coal,' but with 'If I Had a Lover,' 'Somewhere Between' and more songs from his upcoming project, he's proven he has plenty of top-shelf musical gems in his arsenal," and Rolling Stone said, "The collection mixes storytelling and self-reflection, and Gossett delivers with authority in his voice. His vocals are classically raspy, but he has a range and confidence in his singing that slyly commands a listener's attention."

Songs in the Gravel is the follow-up project to Gossett's 2023 critically acclaimed debut No Better Time EP, which cemented the Austin native as an artist to watch in 2024. Written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Dylan himself in his bedroom, No Better Time showcases the breadth of his talents. The EP includes his breakout smash hit single "Coal." Beyond recently debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 (Gossett's first career entry), "Coal" is now Certified Gold in the US and Australia and Platinum in Canada and Ireland with over 150 million global streams to date and recently shot back into the Spotify Top 200. Globally, "Coal" continues to shine as it charted on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK and reached the Top 5 on the Country Radio Chart in Australia.

Growing up in Austin, Dylan Gossett first picked up a guitar in middle school, teaching himself via YouTube and thanks to tips from his big brother. In between listening to classics from Alan Jackson, George Strait, Journey, The Eagles, Scorpions, and Boston with his family, he immersed himself in the records by Turnpike Troubadours, Flatland Cavalry, and Cody Johnson. Throughout his college years at Texas A&M University, he never stopped playing and singing. Passionate about Formula 1, Dylan took a job with Circuit of the Americas. In spring 2023, he began experimenting with posting his music online. He shared a rendition of The Lumineers' "Ophelia" and eventually wound up gaining traction with a cover of Flatland Cavalry. As summertime rolled around, he caught fire with his independent debut single "To Be Free." No doubt fueled by the "weed and gasoline" line, it exploded on TikTok and amassed millions of streams to date. However, his song "Coal" catalyzed his breakthrough.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

April 26 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center~

April 27 - Nacogdoches, TX - SFA William R Johnson Coliseum~

May 18 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

June 6 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

June 7 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

June 12 - Stockholm - Nalen

June 14 - Egeskov - Heartland Festival

June 16 - Tunbridge Wells - Black Deer Festival

June 18 - Glasgow - City Halls & Old Fruitmarket - SOLD OUT

June 19 - Belfast - Ulster Hall - SOLD OUT

June 21 - Dublin - Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

June 22 - Dublin - Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

June 24 - Manchester - O2 Ritz - SOLD OUT

June 25 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT

June 27 - Paris - Le Cafe De La Danse

June 30 - Amsterdam - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

July 2 - Amsterdam - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

July 3 - Koln - Die Kantine

July 20 - Redmond, OR - Fairwell Festival

September 6 - College Station, TX - Hurricane Harry's^

September 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues^

September 10 - Austin, TX - Emo's^

September 13 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall^

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre^

September 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore^

September 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades^

September 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox^

September 27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom^

October 1 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory^

October 4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory^

October 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - RedWest Fest

October 8 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater^

October 10 - Denver, CO - Summit^

October 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's^

October 18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre^

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground^

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

October 25 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal^

October 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre^

October 30 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine^

November 1 - Richmond, VA - The National^

November 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring^

November 8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall^

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts^

November 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club^

November 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza^

November 19 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone^

November 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave^

November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

November 23 - Chicago, IL - Joe's Live^

^Newly Announced

~Supporting Midland

