Singled Out: Russell Dickerson's Good Day To Have A Great Day'

(Day in Country) Country music hitmaker Russell Dickerson just released his brand new feelgood anthem, "Good Day To Have A Great Day," and to celebrate he tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"I wrote 'Good Day To Have A Great Day' about my life motto. Is every single day of your life amazing? Maybe not. But 99 percent of the time, you can choose to make it the best day ever. I hope this song lifts people up!"
"Good Day To Have A Great Day" arrives after Dickerson claimed his fifth career No. 1, with "God Gave Me A Girl" and a career total of 3 billion streams.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Russell Dickerson Announces Good Day To Have A Great Tour
Russell Dickerson Wraps First Leg Of Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour
Russell Dickerson Takes 'God Gave Me A Girl' To No. 1
Russell Dickerson Unplugs For 'God Gave Me A Girl'
Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'- Slipknot Add Date To Here Comes The Pain Tour Due To High Demand- more
Steve Perry Reimagines Journey Classic With The Effect- Ritchie Blackmore Tributes Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy- more
Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'Wranglers'- more
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'
Slipknot Add Date To Here Comes The Pain Tour Due To High Demand
Black Country Communion 'Enlighten' With New Single
All That Remains Return With 'Divine' Video
The Hu Share 'Tatar Warrior' Live Video To Announce Live At Glastonbury Package
A Killer's Confession Unleash 'Martyr' Video
Focus Announce New Album 'Focus 12'
Singled Out: David Haerle's The Great Galaxy Sci-Fi Convention Show