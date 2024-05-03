Singled Out: Russell Dickerson's Good Day To Have A Great Day'

(Day in Country) Country music hitmaker Russell Dickerson just released his brand new feelgood anthem, "Good Day To Have A Great Day," and to celebrate he tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I wrote 'Good Day To Have A Great Day' about my life motto. Is every single day of your life amazing? Maybe not. But 99 percent of the time, you can choose to make it the best day ever. I hope this song lifts people up!"

"Good Day To Have A Great Day" arrives after Dickerson claimed his fifth career No. 1, with "God Gave Me A Girl" and a career total of 3 billion streams.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

