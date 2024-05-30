Chapel Hart Announce Christmas In July Listening Experiences

(SRO) Female country music trio CHAPEL HART are taking the country by storm with a series of coast-to-coast performances before they head back to the UK this summer.
Last week, CHAPEL HART-sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-performed their first-ever headlining show in Las Vegas at the Blake Shelton-inspired OLE RED live music venue. The previous night (May 21), the trio were special guests at an invitation-only performance for the opening night party at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas) for this year's global Licensing Expo-the world's largest licensing trade event drawing thousands of attendees dedicated to brand licensing and collaborations.
On the heels of the Las Vegas performances, the 2023 Opry NextStage artist/group have announced a series of Christmas In July exclusive events. The three shows-July 10 (North Star Theatre in Mandeville, LA), July 24 (Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN) and July 28 (Church of Sound in Muscle Shoals, AL)-will serve as fundraisers for CHAPEL HART to complete the upcoming album. The shows will allow fans to get an early listen to the songs from the group's upcoming Christmas album. The events are family- friendly and open to ALL AGES, from strollers to walkers; this exclusive event is open to everyone. This is a special opportunity for CHAPEL HART super fans and newcomers to get the inside scoop on all things CHAPEL HART and all things Christmas.
Next up for CHAPEL HART, a series of Nashville appearances. The group will first perform at the Nashville Navy Party 2024 on June 4 at The Vinyl Lounge which benefits the Troy Gentry Foundation. Then on June 5 they'll make an appearance at 3rd & Lindsley for the sold-out T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang-hosted "Country For A Cause" (a non-profit event for Vanderbilt Children's Hospital). Thursday, June 6 will mark their official CMA Fest performance on the VIP Platform Stage inside Nissan Stadium. On Saturday, June 8, CHAPEL HART is also scheduled for two additional CMA fest events: they'll participate in the "50 Years of Opry" event on the CMA Close Up Stage with host Mark Wills and legendary entertainer T.G. Sheppard and country music legend Jeannie Seely before a CMA Fest CHAPEL HART meet-and-greet with the group that afternoon. They'll follow that with a stop at Bonnaroo Outeroo's Galactic Giddy Up Stage on June 13.
CHAPEL HART will then head back to the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March with their performance at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London's O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.
Wed, June 5 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley
Sat, June 6 Nashville, TN CMA Fest 2024
Thurs, June 13 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo (Outeroo)
Sat, June 29 Johnston, SC Three Star Vineyard Inc
Thurs, July 4 Houston, TX Freedom Fest
Fri, August 2 Murfreesboro, TN Hop Springs
Sat, Aug 10 Leesburg, VA Tarara Winery
Fri, Aug 23 Stanford Hall Bottesford, United Kingdom
Sat, August 24 London, United Kingdom St Pancras New Church
Mon, Aug 26 Glasgow, United Kingdom St Luke's
Thurs, Aug 29 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair 2024
Fri, Oct 25 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House
