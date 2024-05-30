Jenna Paulette Shares 'Darlin' Video

(EBM) When country songstress Jenna Paulette released "Darlin'" earlier this year, it became her first single on independent record label Leo33. Written by Paulette alongside Jess Cayne and Matthew Morrisey, "Darlin'" began the next chapter of her story - juxtaposing the manipulation of a past relationship with the restored confidence that comes with true love - following the success of her debut album The Girl I Was in March 2023.

Filmed in far West Texas by director Ben Christensen and starring Paulette, Jaci Hammons, Roscoe Edmonds, Bill Fort, PRCA saddle bronc rider Jarrod Hammons and actor James Landry Hébert (1883, Stranger Things), the "Darlin'" official music video is available now following its premiere with CMT in Times Square.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Louis L'Amour, the video follows actress and real life cowgirl Jaci Hammons as she attempts to escape the grips of a snake oil salesman, with the help of a good samaritan cowboy she falls in love with. In many ways, the cinematic video is a hint at Paulette's own experiences chronicled in The Girl I Was.

"To me, 'Darlin'' is a dramatized western parallel to my story of getting free, 'The Lonesome Road to 'Darlin.'' There are little details in it that reference back to my real life," Paulette, who is happily married and expecting her first child this fall, shared with CMT. "What we didn't think would actually be a parallel was the fact that I am expecting my first baby girl right now, that was like a little wink from God to me, as I had already written the treatment for the video before finding out my husband and I were expecting. It's so full circle, and represents the best of new beginnings."

When reflecting on what she hopes fans will take away from the video, Paulette adds, "I hope people can watch this and see that there is life after getting out of a bad relationship, hope when you thought there wasn't any and that God can redeem anything."

Paulette most recently released "Hang Your Hat" as she prepares her sophomore album, her first since signing with Leo33. A continuation of her journey chronicled, "Hang Your Hat" details newfound love, dependable through the good times and the bad.

The Girl I Was (Red Dirt Deluxe) arrived in March, marking the one-year anniversary of The Girl I Was, which swiftly earned critical acclaim from outlets including People Magazine and Grammy.com.

Paulette is currently on the road with Aaron Watson as part of his The Armadillo Dance Hall Tour.

