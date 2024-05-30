The Infamous Stringdusters Release 24-Song 'Songs from the River' Compilation

(AV) GRAMMY Award-Winning bluegrass, folk and Americana outfit, The Infamous Stringdusters, have released Songs from the River, their first true compilation album featuring select catalog tracks that fit the theme of rivers. This 24-song compilation is available now via their label Americana Vibes in partnership with Regime Music Group. The release comes in tandem with the band's upcoming 'Nights on the River' tour they will embark on throughout the summer into the fall occurring in primarily river towns across the country.

Kicking off with the carefree "1901: A Canyon Odyssey" off of the band's 2017 record Laws of Gravity and heading into the coupling of "Summercamp" and "Where the River Runs Cold" off 2014's Let it Go, Songs from the River serves as a summative anthology that captures the essence of flowing melodies and rhythmic currents. The record showcases a multitude of material throughout different albums, eras, lead singers, and tempos making it both an ideal starting point for those to dip their toes into the band's catalog or diehard fans looking to float down a stream of curated tributary material. The compilation also includes selections from all members' solo work including Chris Pandolfi's "Ballad of Earl Parrot" ft. Oteil Burbridge, Travis Book's "Afraid of Love" off of his recent Americana-rock oriented release Love and Other Strange Emotions, Andy Falco's "Rattlesnake Creek," "North and South of the River" by Jeremy Garrett, and "Resurrection Bay" by Andy Hall, and more. The album includes a live version of "Rain," a track that has never been previously recorded or released.

On the band's decision to cultivate the compilation and spend the summer touring around river towns, dobroist & vocalist Andy Hall states, "Combining our love of songwriting and our love of nature has always been part of who we are as a band. We've spent many nights on the river together, singing, playing and celebrating friendship and wild places. We present to you our appreciation of that eternal flow with this compilation, Songs from the River."

Nights on the River Tour Dates:

5/25 - Vail, CO - Springfree Bluegrass Festival

5/31 - 6/2 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival

6/1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pailion at Sweetwater

6/2 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

6/13 - 6/15 - Weiser, ID - Weiser River Music Festival

6/20 - 6/23 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

7/5 - Bellvue, CO - The Mishawaka

7/6 - Bellvue, CO - The Mishawaka

7/18 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

7/19 - Canandaigua, NY - Lincoln Hill Farms

7/20 - Jay, VT - Jezzum Crow Festival

7/21 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

8/2 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

8/3 - Rexford, MT - Abayance Bar Marina

8/4 - Kaslo, BC - Kaslo Jazz Ect Festival

8/5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

8/6 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/9 - Three Forks, MT - Bridger Brewing

8/10 - Alta, WY - Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

9/12 - Reno, NV - Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater

9/12 - 9/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree

9/20 - Axton, VA - The Infamous Weekend

9/21 - Axton, VA - The Infamous Weekend

9/22 - Annapolis, MD - Annapolis Baygrass Festival

10/2 - 10/6 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival

10/17 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

10/18 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston

10/19 - Manteo, NC - Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival

12/12 - 12/16 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

