Megan Moroney Shares 'Never Left Me' From Twisters Soundtrack

(AR) Atlantic Records has shared "Never Left Me" by Country's latest "it" girl and MULTI-PLATINUM artist-songwriter Megan Moroney, marking the latest single from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Written by the newly named ACM New Female Artist of the Year alongside Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander, the Kristian Bush-produced song drips in nostalgia underscoring how home is where the heart is.

Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

"This is the first time I have written something specifically for a movie," Moroney explains. "I wrote this with my co-writers who I wrote my song 'No Caller ID' with and we came up with the idea to write about my childhood home. It's about how you leave, but when you come back, nothing changes. It's still the place that made you."

"Never Left Me" was preceded by the powerful "Hell or High Water" by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, which is joined by a thrilling official video featuring a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek. The track has already amassed over 50M global streams and it debuted in the Top 25 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Top 5 on Country 100 charts. In addition, it was the #1 most added at country radio this week with 152 adds, making it the 6th biggest add week in the history of country radio (1999-present).

