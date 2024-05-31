.

Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records recording artist, Jordan Fletcher, has released his cover of iconic rock band, Nirvana's, hit track "In Bloom," available now. Reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard charts in 1992, "In Bloom" is praised as one of the most important and impactful songs to come out of the 90's Seattle-driven grunge scene and still resonates with generations of music fans and critics.

"Here's a country-fried version of my favorite song by one of the greatest bands to ever plug in an electric guitar. Nirvana has had a huge influence on my musicianship, and paying tribute to them is just something I felt I needed to do. Recording this in the studio was one of the most fun times I've had. Getting to put out a song from a band that I looked up to since picking up a guitar was so fun. " -Jordan Fletcher

Recently, Jordan released his EP Cuts & Covers - where he revisits some of the hit songs he co-wrote for some of Nashville's biggest names. Since arriving in Nashville, Jordan has been making a name for himself as a go-to songwriter and is primed to take the spotlight with even more releases this year.

Cuts & Covers EP Track Listing:
1. Where You Left It
2. Circles
3. Sad Songs For Sad People
4. When She Comes Home Tonight

