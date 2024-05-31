(TPR) Triple Tigers Records recording artist, Jordan Fletcher, has released his cover of iconic rock band, Nirvana's, hit track "In Bloom," available now. Reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard charts in 1992, "In Bloom" is praised as one of the most important and impactful songs to come out of the 90's Seattle-driven grunge scene and still resonates with generations of music fans and critics.
"Here's a country-fried version of my favorite song by one of the greatest bands to ever plug in an electric guitar. Nirvana has had a huge influence on my musicianship, and paying tribute to them is just something I felt I needed to do. Recording this in the studio was one of the most fun times I've had. Getting to put out a song from a band that I looked up to since picking up a guitar was so fun. " -Jordan Fletcher
Recently, Jordan released his EP Cuts & Covers - where he revisits some of the hit songs he co-wrote for some of Nashville's biggest names. Since arriving in Nashville, Jordan has been making a name for himself as a go-to songwriter and is primed to take the spotlight with even more releases this year.
Cuts & Covers EP Track Listing:
1. Where You Left It
2. Circles
3. Sad Songs For Sad People
4. When She Comes Home Tonight
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price- Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons- Snow Patrol Return- more
Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour
Beastie Boys' Ill Communication Expanded For 30th Anniversary
The Used's Bert McCracken Goes Solo With robbietheused
LCD Soundsystem Announce Los Angeles Residency
AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album
Watch A Day To Remember's 'Feedback' Video
Adam Lambert Previews New EP With Stream Of Two Songs
Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High