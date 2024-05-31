'School of Rock' Star Brian Falduto Releases 'One More' Remix Feat. Real Hypha

(Publicity Nation) Brian Falduto releases collaboration with admired EDM artist Real Hypha where they take Falduto's original whirlwind love song with an island groove and turn up the heat. "One More (Real Hypha Remix)" keeps the rich instrumentals we love from the original while adding an exotic, danceable beat.

While the original brings that "chill by the pool" aura, the remix brings an energetic "finally Friday" atmosphere. You'll want to get up and dance the night away.

Real Hypha is a born Texan bringing EDM for rural folk into the mainstream. Real Hypha has collaborated with artists such as Little Texas, Joe Diffie, Providence, and more to create these hot country remixes. However, you'll likely know him from his "Man I Feel Like A Woman" remix from the notorious Shania Twain which boasts over 9 million streams.

MORE ABOUT BRIAN FALDUTO: Falduto first gained fame playing Fancy Pants in the Jack Black cult classic film School of Rock. The intense focus on the effeminate mannerisms he displayed as an adolescent would have a major impact on his coming to terms with his sexuality as a teen and young adult. "Mine is a story of what happens when society attaches a label on something they don't understand to avoid their own discomfort," he reflects today.

Related Stories

School Of Rock Star Brian Falduto Releases 'Skip The Step (Alternate Version)' Feat. Presidio

News > Brian Falduto