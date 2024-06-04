'Still Playin' Possum: A Tribute To George Jones' Wins Top Honor At 45th Annual Telly Awards

(2911) As the 45th annual Telly Awards honored some of the best in television, country music was well-represented! 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' was a TOP winner taking home a Gold statue for Best Music Performance (Television), a Bronze statue for Best Entertainment Program (Television), and a Bronze for Best Live Event & Experience (Television).

"When we started planning this tribute show, we had no idea who we would have on the show, how big it would become, or even if anyone in the television world would want to air a special about George Jones," says Nancy Jones, Executive Producer of the program. "We knew we wanted to do something very special to honor George on the 10th anniversary of his passing, but we really didn't know if anyone would come. To my surprise and everyone else's, we pulled off something really special, and winning these awards just proves what we did was special!"

Artists including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Sam Moore, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols, Lorrie Morgan, Uncle Kracker, Gretchen Wilson, Aaron Lewis, Tracy Lawrence, Michael Ray, Tracy Byrd, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Dillon Carmicheal, The Isaacs, T. Graham Brown, Janie Fricke, Tim Watson, and Lisa Matassa all performed songs that Jones made hits.

Performing to a sold-out show at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, concertgoers had no idea what was coming next. Song after song, hit after hit, those who got to experience the music event live were left laughing, crying, and singing word after word to what has now become a musical masterpiece.

The special, owned by No Show Productions and the George Jones Estate, was licensed as part of the PBS Great Performances series and is currently airing on local PBS stations.

Related Stories

Star-Studded George Jones Tribute 'Still Playin' Possum' Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only

Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones Concert Hitting Movie Theaters

The Comancheros Pay Tribute to Legend George Jones

PBS Great Performances To Premiere Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories Of George Jones

News > George Jones