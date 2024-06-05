'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' Wins Big At 45th Annual Telly Awards

(2911) Celebrating his hit "God Bless The U.S.A.," which was released exactly 40 years ago this past week, Lee Greenwood is also celebrating three Telly award wins for his All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood television special. The multi-artist music event, taped in Huntsville, Alabama, a the Von Braun Center included performances by Big & Rich, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith, Sam Moore, Gavin DeGraw, Scott Stapp (of Creed), Jamey Johnson, Home Free, and more.
The night, captured for future broadcast, was awarded a Silver trophy in the Best Music Performance category (Non-Broadcast), a Bronze trophy in the Best Live Event & Experience (Non-Broadcast), and a Bronze trophy in the Best Entertainment Program (Non-Broadcast). The special premiered as a movie theater event during Veterans Day weekend (2023) and made its broadcast premiere during Memorial Day weekend (2024) on Newsmax.
"This is a big year for me!" exclaims Lee Greenwood. "I am celebrating 40 years of the patriotic anthem, God Bless The U.S.A., which I wrote in the back of my bus in 1983 and I am releasing music projects, announcing brand partnerships, and still touring. What could be better!?"
Greenwood, who currently serves as a Presidential appointee to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, has continued to show support for active military and veterans. During the taping of this television special, Greenwood in partnership with Helping A Hero awarded two adapted homes to two deserving veterans. The homes were provided by Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes in Huntsville, Alabama.
'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray in partnership between Lee Greenwood Music and StarVista Music. A companion album of the same name is also available on all major streaming services.
Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A. TV Special For Memorial Day
Lee Greenwood Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' With Special Vinyl Release
Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood
Lee Greenwood To Be Honored During 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner
