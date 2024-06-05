'Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show' Exhibit Now Open At Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

(2911) The Kody Norris Show was honored over the weekend with a new exhibit at The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky highlighting their music and career from throughout the years. Hailing from Mountain City, Tennessee, Kody Norris heads up the band known for their musicianship, songwriting, and entertaining live performances. Visitors are now able to immerse themselves in the tradition of The Kody Norris Show, which includes Kody Norris, his wife Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, Josiah Tyree, and Charlie Lowman.

The new exhibit, Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show, features several of the band's brightly colored suits with intricate rhinestones and embroidery, cowboy boots, hats, instruments, and awards. Among their accolades, the band has been named Entertainers of the Year for the past three years by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association (SPBGMA). The exhibit is set to be on display for two years.

"Having an exhibit in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is truly one of the biggest honors of my career," shares Kody Norris. "Having a lifetime of work on display for the fans to see and enjoy is so touching. I am truly thankful for this opportunity and will be forever grateful to my band, my team, my family, and all the fans who made this possible."

Hall of Fame Executive Director Chris Joslin comments, "Here at the Hall of Fame we are storytellers, and the exhibitions often focus on those who, looking back, shaped the genre of bluegrass in profound ways. This new exhibit is about looking forward and celebrating the bluegrass journey of The Kody Norris Show, and it's a journey that is just getting started. The exhibit will help us understand what brought them to this part of their career, but it's even more about looking forward at a stellar career that is blossoming before our very eyes. I often say the future of bluegrass music is in very good hands. When I say that, I'm talking of artists like The Kody Norris Show."

The band recently brought home seven trophies from SPBGMA for Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Band (Overall) of the Year. Adding to the wins, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris was named Fiddle Performer of the Year, and Josiah Tyree won Banjo Performer of the Year.

Of the twelve songs included on The Kody Norris Show's latest album, Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: "Baltimore I'm Leaving," "Please Tell Me Why," "Gotta Get My Baby Back," and their latest single, "Fiddler's Rock." Last October, the first single, "Mountain Rosalie," was released along with an accompanying lyric video. New elements to Rhinestone Revival include a track sung by Kody's fiddling "sweetie" Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, who steps out on "Endless Highway," a tune Alison Krauss made famous in 1990. In addition, the band's banjo ace, Josiah Tyree, takes the lead on their current single, "I Call Her Sunshine." Charlie Lowman rounds out the group, keeping perfect time on bass.

The Kody Norris Show's 'Rhinestone Revival' Tour Dates:

JUN 05 - Country For A Cause @ 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 07 - The Farm Jamb 2024 / Bagdad, Ky.

JUN 08 - Blazin' Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

JUN 09 - Sunday Mornin' Country (Grand Ole Opry House) / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 13 - Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Festival / Bean Blossom, Ind.

JUN 15 - Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival / Roxboro, N.C.

JUN 21 - Flat Rock Bluegrass Jamboree / Armstrong Creek, Wis.

JUN 22 - Flat Rock Bluegrass Jamboree / Armstrong Creek, Wis.

JUN 28 - Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2024 / Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUN 29 - Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2024 / Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUN 30 - Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2024 / Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUL 12 - Norsk Counrytreff 2024 / Breide, Norway

JUL 13 - Norsk Counrytreff 2024 / Breide, Norway

JUL 14 - Norsk Counrytreff 2024 / Breide, Norway

JUL 19 - Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest / Sugar Grove, N.C.

JUL 20 - Backyard Breakdown / Mountain City, Tenn.

AUG 02 - Fuhrmann Auditorium / Covington, La.

AUG 03 - The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 09 -Elkins Creek Bluegrass Festival / Pedro, Ohio

AUG 16 - North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival / Marion, N.C.

AUG 17 - Gandy Dancer Music Festival / Mazomanie, Wis.

AUG 18 - Bluegrass Ramble at the Barn / Columbus, Ohio

AUG 23 - The Lakes Bluegrass Festival / Backus, Minn.

AUG 24 - The Lakes Bluegrass Festival / Backus, Minn.

