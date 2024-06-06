Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke Team Up For 'Over When We're Sober'

(EBM) As Brantley Gilbert readies a new album, the multi-Platinum country rocker announces his new single "Over When We're Sober," an enticing duet with Ashley Cooke, will arrive June 21st.

"I loved the song from the minute we wrote it," shares Gilbert. "When it came time to find a collaborator, my producer Brock Berryhill suggested Ashley. I was so impressed with her writing and her voice. She'd just released a 24-track album - you don't see many people doing that these days - and I thought that also speaks to her work ethic. It's a special song, and I'm so thankful that she agreed to join me on it."

"When Brantley called me about this song, I listened to the demo and it was an immediate 'yes,'" shares Cooke. "I've been a fan for truly so long - in fact, my Christmas present from a college boyfriend one year was a road trip to Atlanta just to see BG's show. It's such an honor to get to be on a song with someone I've admired for so long. Not to mention, one of the realest, funniest, most talented guys I've met on this journey so far. So thankful BG wanted me on this one!"

Over the last two years, Gilbert has been writing and recording for his seventh studio album. "Over When We're Sober," written by Gilbert with Jason DeFord (Jelly Roll), Brock Berryhill and Justin Wilson, is one of many exciting collaborations found on the forthcoming project. The Georgia native delivered the first preview with the revelry inducing anthem "Off The Rails" earlier this year.

