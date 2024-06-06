Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke Team Up For 'Over When We're Sober'

(EBM) As Brantley Gilbert readies a new album, the multi-Platinum country rocker announces his new single "Over When We're Sober," an enticing duet with Ashley Cooke, will arrive June 21st.
"I loved the song from the minute we wrote it," shares Gilbert. "When it came time to find a collaborator, my producer Brock Berryhill suggested Ashley. I was so impressed with her writing and her voice. She'd just released a 24-track album - you don't see many people doing that these days - and I thought that also speaks to her work ethic. It's a special song, and I'm so thankful that she agreed to join me on it."
"When Brantley called me about this song, I listened to the demo and it was an immediate 'yes,'" shares Cooke. "I've been a fan for truly so long - in fact, my Christmas present from a college boyfriend one year was a road trip to Atlanta just to see BG's show. It's such an honor to get to be on a song with someone I've admired for so long. Not to mention, one of the realest, funniest, most talented guys I've met on this journey so far. So thankful BG wanted me on this one!"
Over the last two years, Gilbert has been writing and recording for his seventh studio album. "Over When We're Sober," written by Gilbert with Jason DeFord (Jelly Roll), Brock Berryhill and Justin Wilson, is one of many exciting collaborations found on the forthcoming project. The Georgia native delivered the first preview with the revelry inducing anthem "Off The Rails" earlier this year.
Brantley Gilbert Expands Off The Rails Tour
Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024
Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'
Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert
David Lee Roth Covers Classic 80s Hit- MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years- Halestorm and I Prevail Share New Song- more
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'- Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'- more
George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'- WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Halestorm and I Prevail Share 'can u see me in the dark?' Collaboration
MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows
Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' Box Set Announced
Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video
The String Cheese Incident Announces Themes For 2024 Red Rocks Run
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video