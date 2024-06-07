Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'

(PR) Post Malone and Blake Shelton surprised the CMA Fest crowd this past Thursday with their new single "Pour Me A Drink", the latest offering from Post's forthcoming country album. CMA Fest TV Special To Air June 25th on ABC

Earlier this spring Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance.

The next night, Post joined Morgan Wallen on stage for the live debut of their collaboration "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd. "I Had Some Help" is impacting country, pop and hot AC radio now.

Related Stories

Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini And More To Perform At ACM Awards

Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance

Post Malone And Swae Lee Score First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single

News > Post Malone