(PR) Post Malone and Blake Shelton surprised the CMA Fest crowd this past Thursday with their new single "Pour Me A Drink", the latest offering from Post's forthcoming country album. CMA Fest TV Special To Air June 25th on ABC
Earlier this spring Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance.
The next night, Post joined Morgan Wallen on stage for the live debut of their collaboration "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd. "I Had Some Help" is impacting country, pop and hot AC radio now.
Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini And More To Perform At ACM Awards
Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'
Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance
Post Malone And Swae Lee Score First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
David Lee Roth Covers Classic 80s Hit- MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years- Halestorm and I Prevail Share New Song- more
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'- George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'- more
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video
Glass Animals Deliver 'A Tear In Space (Airlock)' Video
Bon Jovi Streams New Album 'Forever'
Lamb of God Share New Version Of 'Another Nail For Your Coffin'
Dio's The Complete Donington Collection Coming
Watch 311's New 'You've Gotta Get It' Video
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic
The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED