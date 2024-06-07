.

Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'

06-07-2024
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'

(PR) Post Malone and Blake Shelton surprised the CMA Fest crowd this past Thursday with their new single "Pour Me A Drink", the latest offering from Post's forthcoming country album. CMA Fest TV Special To Air June 25th on ABC

Earlier this spring Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance.

The next night, Post joined Morgan Wallen on stage for the live debut of their collaboration "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd. "I Had Some Help" is impacting country, pop and hot AC radio now.

Related Stories
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'

Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini And More To Perform At ACM Awards

Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance

Post Malone And Swae Lee Score First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single

News > Post Malone

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more

David Lee Roth Covers Classic 80s Hit- MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years- Halestorm and I Prevail Share New Song- more

Day In Country

Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'- George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'

Latest News

Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video

Glass Animals Deliver 'A Tear In Space (Airlock)' Video

Bon Jovi Streams New Album 'Forever'

Lamb of God Share New Version Of 'Another Nail For Your Coffin'

Dio's The Complete Donington Collection Coming

Watch 311's New 'You've Gotta Get It' Video

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic

The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED