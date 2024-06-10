Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes For 2025 Weekend

(The Oriel Company) After its momentous sold out 2024 weekend, Stagecoach Festival today announces an advance sale for the 2025 show this Friday, June 14 ahead of the general on-sale. Produced by California promoters Goldenvoice, Stagecoach Festival will celebrate its 17th year with another legendary party in the desert April 25 - April 27, 2025. As the world's premier festival of country music, Stagecoach features a sought-after mix of Country Music's biggest stars to create one incredible, unforgettable weekend.

Passes go on sale starting this Friday, June 14 at 11 am PT at stagecoachfestival.com. These prices are the lowest that fans will have access to for the 2025 festival.

The highly-anticipated 2025 line-up will be announced in the coming months when festival passes are on general on-sale. This advance pass announcement follows a larger-than-life, culturally defining 2024 Stagecoach which sold out within weeks and included groundbreaking headlining performances by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, iconic special guest appearances, and the return of Diplo's HonkyTonk and Late Night in Palomino. The weekend also included Stagecoach first ever performers like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Wyatt Flores, Carin León, Nickelback, Leon Bridges, with Wiz Khalifa, and many, many more.

