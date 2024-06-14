War Hippies Share 'Like Father, Like Daughter' In Time For Father's Day

(117) War Hippies' latest release "Like Father, Like Daughter" is set to tug at the heartstrings of listeners everywhere today. Written by founding member Scooter Brown, this emotional tune delves deep into the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter, capturing the essence of love, identity and empowerment.
The accompanying music video, also releasing today, is a deeply personal visual journey that features intimate home videos of Scooter and his daughters. These heartfelt moments offer a glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind the song, making the song resonate even more with viewers.
"Like Father, Like Daughter" is a sweet narrative that resonates with the timeless theme of a father's guiding presence in his daughter's life. Brown's heartfelt lyrics beautifully illustrate how this important and special connection shapes a daughter's identity, infusing her with the courage and grace needed to navigate the world.
Complementing the evocative lyrics, the masterful string composition adds an emotional depth that enhances the song's powerful message. The harmonious blend of vocals and strings creates an anthem that is destined to become a staple at weddings, celebrating the cherished first dance between fathers and daughters.
War Hippies Tour Dates:
June 16 - Bloomington, Ill. - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois 2024
June 29 - Woodstock, Ga.- Red, White & Brews
July 2 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede - Civitas Park Stage
July 5 - Filer, Idaho - Firecracker Day Festival 2024
July 12 - 13 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest 2024
July 19 - Old Washington, Ohio - Old Washington Music Fest 2024
July 26 - Kearney, Neb. - Buffalo County Fair
July 27 - Pueblo West, Colo. - Copper River Presents Summer Of Red Dirt
Aug. 2 - Yuma, Colo. - 2024 Yuma County Fair
Aug. 10 - Sequim, Wash. - Unity Of Effort 2024
Aug. 15 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center At The Heights
Aug. 17 - Lewisburg, W. Va. - State Fair Of West Virginia
Aug. 23 - Wabash, Ind. - Eagles Theatre
Aug. 24 - Huntingburg, Ind. - Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest 2024
Aug. 31 - Colville, Wash. - FarmJam 2024
