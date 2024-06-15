Jenna Paulette Announces New Album With 'Wild Is Her Favorite Color'

(EBM) Working cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette has been hard at work on new music since signing with independent record label Leo33 at the beginning of this year. Approaching her new project happily married and with a baby on the way, Paulette is fully embracing all aspects of her life that have shaped her, including heartbreaks and newfound love, in her upcoming sophomore album HORSEBACK, arriving Sept. 6, 2024.

"This record is a cumulation of perspectives I have from the moments and people that made me: rural, cowboy, America, my biggest heartaches leading to my healing, the men and women I'm so proud to come from and represent," Paulette shared exclusively with Cowboys & Indians.

"From the 'ear break' on the record 'Prairie Primrose,' which I literally wrote most of from the saddle, to one of my favorites to perform live, 'Run the Damn Ball,' to 'The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song),' it's all a picture of the perspectives and personalities I've been influenced by throughout my life. A body of work I can stand behind," she adds.

With "Darlin'" and "Hang Your Hat" already available, Paulette is offering fans a further taste of what to expect from the album with "Wild Is Her Favorite Color," out today. Written by ACM and CMA Award-winning songwriters Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, "Wild Is Her Favorite Color" celebrates the freedom that comes with leaving your heart on your sleeve and living authentically.

"Being wild has always gotten a bad rap, but I've always felt wild," Paulette reflected from the saddle on Instagram. "Not Fireball shots at 3 A.M. wild, but honeysuckle growing up an old fence post. Horse wide open in a pasture. Sunset on fire, wind in my hair kind of wild. The kind of wild that God smiles about because he's the one that made the wild... Not people's opinions, not my own opinions about myself, not the constraints of society, undomesticated but feminine. Ruled by her maker and not the things the world says will make her. Free to be whatever it is that truly makes me come alive. So yes, I'm wild. And I'm hoping that when I'm done with it, it won't have such a bad rap."

Listen to "Wild Is Her Favorite Color" below:

Related Stories

Jenna Paulette Shares 'Darlin' Video

Jenna Paulette Marks World Mental Health Day With 'You Ain't No Cowboy'

Jenna Paulette Delivers Debut Album 'The Girl I Was'

News > Jenna Paulette